Majority of Americans and Democrats approve of impeachment inquiry, new polling shows

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine is quickly ramping up. House Democrats have issued their first subpoenas to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, for documents relating to Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal reports that Pompeo was on the phone call between Trump and the Ukranian President that sparked the whistleblower’s complaint.

Voters are taking notice. A handful of new polls show increasing support for removing President Trump from office. Republicans still overwhelmingly oppose impeachment.

As the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry gets underway, one of their big targets will likely be Attorney General William Barr. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested as much when she said Barr had “gone rogue” and accused him of being part of a White House coverup.

According to the whistleblower, Barr likely knew that President Trump wanted dirt on Joe Biden and wanted the Ukranians to find it.

And the Washington Post reports that Barr has been personally asking foreign officials to help with investigations into how the CIA and FBI handled early probes into Russia’s 2016 election meddling.