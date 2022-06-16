‘Lightyear’ lacks emotional impact of ‘Toy Story’ films, says critic

In “Lightyear,” Chris Evans is the voice of the famed astronaut from the “Toy Story” franchise.

In “Lightyear,” Chris Evans is the voice of the famed astronaut from the “Toy Story” franchise. Credit: YouTube.

Critics review the newest film releases. “Lightyear” is the Pixar animation that tells the origin of astronaut Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” franchise. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a romantic comedy about a bar mitzvah party host becoming friends with a young woman and her teenage daughter. “Official Competition” is a Spanish comedy about a millionaire businessman who hires two ego-driven people to make a film for him. “Spiderhead” is about prisoners who volunteer to be medical subjects for mind-altering substances, so they can shorten their sentences. 

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins