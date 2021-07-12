While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Sunday, former President Donald Trump mentioned taking legal action against Facebook, Twitter, and Google. In a class-action lawsuit, his team alleges that the companies violated his First Amendment rights when they kicked him off their platforms.

Meanwhile, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Medel has ruled that the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue can sue both the gun manufacturer, Smith & Wesson, and the store that sold the weapon to the shooter. During that incident, one person was killed and three others injured were in the attack on the last day of Passover.