Lil Nas X has taken the world by storm. His song “Old Town Road” became the number one track in the world in 2019 after going viral on the internet. He came out of closet that same year, and since then, his music started focusing on his gay identity and desires, which made him the target of pastors, politicians, and some of the old guard of hip-hop.
From internet sensation to global icon: How Lil Nas X is navigating music as a gay artist
Credits
Guest:
- Jazmine Hughes - staff writer for New York Times Magazine