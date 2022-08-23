Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, and other celebrities are using exorbitant amounts of water on their properties, according to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District. They’re among more than 2,000 customers who’ve received “notices of exceedance” by the agency amid water restrictions imposed on June 1 due to the drought. According to Los Angeles Times reporter Hayley Smith, they’ve surpassed 150% of their monthly water limit, which at times, can equate to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water.