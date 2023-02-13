The U.S. Justice Department has indicted a group of anti-abortion activists for blocking the entrance to a Washington D.C. clinic. They said the protestors used furniture, chains, ropes, and even themselves to create a complex barricade during their October 2020 demonstration. The group faces charges of conspiracy and violating laws that protect access to reproductive health clinics. Now, one of the activists wants the case dismissed in light of the Dobbs decision that said the U.S. Constitution doesn’t confer the right to an abortion. In her response, the federal judge suggested the ruling may have relied on a narrow legal framework, and other parts of the constitution may protect the right to an abortion.