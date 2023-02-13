Unidentified flying objects: Surveillance, science, education?

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023. Photo by REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo/File Photo.

Imaginations are running wild now that four objects flying over the U.S. and Canada have been shot down. The first one was a Chinese spy balloon. But officials haven’t said what the three latest objects found over Alaska, the Yukon, and Michigan are. The Pentagon isn’t even calling them balloons. The head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) refused to rule out an alien visitation — but other officials have indeed ruled that out.

