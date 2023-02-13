Love is in the airwaves at KCRW on this Valentine’s Day. To get you in the mood, KCRW DJs share some of their favorite love songs.

Check out their picks in the playlist below.

KCRW DJ Tyler Boudreaux picked “It’s Been You” by Mindchatter and “Soul Smile” by Yellow Days, which she describes as embodying “the touch of love.” She continues, “It's warm and it's fuzzy, and it feels so intimate. I actually got butterflies the first time I heard the lyric ‘you make my soul smile’ because it perfectly captures that magical way that love stirs the soul.”

Travis Holcombe’s favorite love songs of all time include “Love is Strange” by Paul McCartney & Wings, “Prototype” by André 3000, and “The Sun Will Never Set on Our Love” by The Juan Maclean, which he says might feel bittersweet, but embodies the feeling of an everlasting love: “You might be separated by circumstance or geography, but they’re still feelings that live on forever into the cosmos. And there's something really sweet about that idea.”

“Bring it On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke and “babyyyy <3” by Cosima top Francesca Harding’s list of favorite love songs. Of “Bring It On Home To Me,” she says, “This gospel-flavored love song about having unconditional devotion for your partner sounds as timely and as fresh as ever.”

Songs that embody the love of completely opening up and being vulnerable are some of Jeremy Sole’s favorite love songs. He picked “La Luna en Tu Mirada” by Los Zafiros and “As” by Stevie Wonder.

Looking for a Valentine’s Day event? Check out KCRW’s “DATER LA presents: Valentines & Vinyl” at Boomtown Brewery at 7 p.m.