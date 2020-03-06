Clearview AI is a facial recognition system that was little known until a few months ago. In late January, the New York Times and Buzzfeed reported that hundreds of law enforcement agencies nationwide were using it.

Clearview has a massive database — with three billion pictures that have been scraped from the internet. The app can identify a person in seconds, and show you other images of them online, even if that person didn’t know those images existed.

Clearview insisted its technology was only available to law enforcement agencies and select security professionals. It turns out that many other people also have access to the company’s technology.