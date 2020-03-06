Producers of the upcoming James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” announced on Thursday that the film’s theatrical release is being pushed from April to November. That’s because a lot of movie theaters are closed internationally. China has shut down almost all of its 70,000 theaters. About half of the theaters in Italy are also closed. Estimates of losses for the film industry: $5 billion.
Film industry could lose billions of dollars from coronavirus
Credits
Guest:
Ryan Faughnder - LA Times
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin