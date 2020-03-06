Spring training is underway for baseball. How will the Dodgers bullpen do without pitchers Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill? March Madness starts soon, but coronavirus might leave the athletes playing to empty stadiums. Global sports are also taking a hit as the virus and fear spreads.
Coronavirus hits sports: College basketball teams avoid Seattle, Italian soccer stadium sits empty
Credits
Guest:
Randy Sklar - comedian and sports commentator - @SklarBrothers
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin