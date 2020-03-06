Coronavirus hits sports: College basketball teams avoid Seattle, Italian soccer stadium sits empty

A lone basketball on the court. Credit: Pixabay. 

Spring training is underway for baseball. How will the Dodgers bullpen do without pitchers Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill? March Madness starts soon, but coronavirus might leave the athletes playing to empty stadiums. Global sports are also taking a hit as the virus and fear spreads.

Randy Sklar - comedian and sports commentator - @SklarBrothers

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin