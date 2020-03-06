The airline industry is reeling from coronavirus. It’s cutting routes and waiving certain fees, hoping it can ward off plummeting ticket sales. Loses could exceed $100 billion this year, an industry trade group estimates. The Washington Post reports that the White House is considering deferring taxes for the cruise, travel, and airline industries -- hoping to cushion the landing from an economic freefall.

Meanwhile, conferences are being canceled. Major labels are pulling out of the spring’s biggest music festivals, such as South by Southwest in Austin, which starts next week.