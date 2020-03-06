Our critics review Disney-Pixar’s “Onward,” about two elf brothers who inherit a magical staff after their dad passed away; “Spenser Confidential,” about a former police detective who returns to Boston to figure out a murder conspiracy, starring Post Malone, Marc Maron and Iliza Schlezinger; “The Way Back,” about a former high school basketball star who accepts a coaching job at his alma mater; “First Cow,” which is set in the mid-19th century and profiles the friendship between a white man and a Chinese man who start an artisanal snack company together.