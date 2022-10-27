‘Armageddon Time’ skillfully observes kid’s feelings of powerlessness, says critic

Critics review the latest film releases. “Armageddon Time” is a coming-of-age story in 1980s America, starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins. “All That Breathes,” follows brothers in New Delhi who protect a bird known as the Black Kite. “Call Jane” looks at when women in America couldn’t get a legal abortion, starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Mara. “Please Baby Please” is a campy 1950s-period piece.