Jean-Luc Godard: Remembering father of modern cinema

Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard listens to questions during a press conference for his film entry “Notre musique” at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004.

French New Wave cinema pioneer Jean-Luc Godard died today at the age 91. Godard, alongside a handful of other directors, blew up the conventional film form and created the idea of a filmmaker as an auteur. He made an immediate impression with his debut 1960 film “Breathless.” His work inspired other seminal filmmakers including Martin Scorecese and Quentin Tarantino. 

