French New Wave cinema pioneer Jean-Luc Godard died today at the age 91. Godard, alongside a handful of other directors, blew up the conventional film form and created the idea of a filmmaker as an auteur. He made an immediate impression with his debut 1960 film “Breathless.” His work inspired other seminal filmmakers including Martin Scorecese and Quentin Tarantino.
Jean-Luc Godard: Remembering father of modern cinema
Credits
Guest:
- Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson