'In Bibi's Kitchen’: Touring cuisines of 8 East African countries

The new cookbook “In Bibi’s Kitchen” is centered in East Africa. “Bibi” means grandmother in Swahili, the most common language spoken in the area. The book presents the food of eight East African countries bordering the Indian Ocean, from Eritrea up north and down the coast to South Africa. Each country gets its own chapter.

They all start with a history lesson and short interviews with women (bibis) about the food and traditions of their country. They’re the ones sharing some of the dozens of recipes that make up this book.