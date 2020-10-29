San Francisco is allowed to open much of its economy. How it kept COVID cases and deaths low

Hosted by
August Hall in San Francisco displays the sign: “SaveOurStages.com. Stay safe, stay healthy, wear a mask, save a life, we miss you.”

August Hall in San Francisco displays the sign: “SaveOurStages.com. Stay safe, stay healthy, wear a mask, save a life, we miss you.” Photo by Raymond Ahner/The Photo Access/Cover Images

Businesses in much of California aren’t allowed to reopen because of COVID-19 cases. One exception: San Francisco. For a city of nearly 900,000, it’s only had 145 deaths because of coronavirus. So how did San Francisco keep the numbers relatively low?

Credits

Guest:
Dr. Robert Wachter - professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at UC San Francisco - @Bob_Wachter

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Rebecca Mooney