Businesses in much of California aren’t allowed to reopen because of COVID-19 cases. One exception: San Francisco. For a city of nearly 900,000, it’s only had 145 deaths because of coronavirus. So how did San Francisco keep the numbers relatively low?
San Francisco is allowed to open much of its economy. How it kept COVID cases and deaths low
