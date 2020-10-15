Przewalski horses are endangered. San Diego scientists created a clone

Przewalski horses, wild horses that are native to central Asia, are critically endangered. Only 2000 of them remain. So scientists at the San Diego Zoo figured out how to diversify the gene pool. They cloned cells from a stallion 40 years ago, and planted them in a domestic mare. Now this cloned horse, named Kurt, is 2 months old and healthy.
