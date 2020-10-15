Przewalski horses are endangered. San Diego scientists created a clone

Only 2000 Przewalski horses currently exist in the world. They’re native to central Asia. Photo by Pixabay

Przewalski horses, wild horses that are native to central Asia, are critically endangered. Only 2000 of them remain. So scientists at the San Diego Zoo figured out how to diversify the gene pool. They cloned cells from a stallion 40 years ago, and planted them in a domestic mare. Now this cloned horse, named Kurt, is 2 months old and healthy.

