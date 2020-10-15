Lawmakers have been going back and forth for weeks about another stimulus package to help ease the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess what Americans will see and when.

U.S. Department of Labor numbers show that nearly 900,000 people filed for unemployment during the week ending on October 10. Columbia University reports that more than 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May. Many of the temporary job losses from spring have become permanent. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses have shut down.

But Wall Street is booming. Walmart, Domino's Pizza and Amazon are thriving. In fact, billionaires like Jeff Bezos have increased their wealth by 27% during the pandemic, according to Swiss bank UBS.