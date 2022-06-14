Student loan season is here, when 18-year-olds make six-figure financial decisions about how to pay for college. Loans can unlock educational doors, but also saddle people with debt for decades. Now, there’s talk in Washington D.C. of potentially erasing $10,000 in student loan debt. What would that forgiveness mean for the 43 million borrowers who hold more than $1.6 trillion in federal loan debt?
Will record inflation dash Biden admin plan to relieve $10,000 in student debt?
