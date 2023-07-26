‘Lazy girl job’ is actually about rethinking work-life balance

A new trend has taken over TikTok: the “lazy girl job.” Coined by influencer Gabrielle Judge, it’s about finding non-technical roles that bring in $60,000-$80,000 a year, come with a cool boss, actually ends at 5 p.m., and has no pressure to constantly hustle. It embodies the attitude of working to live, rather than living to work. And despite “lazy” being part of the phrase, there’s nothing lazy about this aspiration, according to CNN Columnist Jill Filipovic.

“Lazy girl job” is a bit of a backlash to “girl boss,” she tells Press Play. “Part of what the ‘girl boss’ trend did was reveal many Americans’ continued discomfort with female ambition. And so I do think … ‘lazy girl job’ is a bit more comfortable, right? That said, I do think a real dynamic is happening, where particularly post-pandemic, a lot of Americans are questioning what they want their lives and their work lives to look like.”

And as opposed to “quiet quitting,” which means doing the bare minimum at whatever job you currently hold, “lazy girl job” is about finding a new job that pays comfortably and lets you live your life, Filipovic clarifies.

She points out that people approach work in different ways, depending on what life stage they’re in. “I think for most people, the ‘lazy girl job’ and the ‘lean in job’ may come at two different eras of their lives, right? There may be parts of your life where you're more ambitious and more focused on work, and parts of your life where you may not be.”