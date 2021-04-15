As kids return to physical classes, how can they recover from pandemic Zoom school?

California’s elementary and middle school students, English learners, and students from low-income backgrounds saw significant learning losses in math and English after more than a year of Zoom education. That’s according to a recent study of 18 California school districts from the think tank Policy Analysis for California Education.

Governor Gavin Newsom said at an elementary school in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, “The phrase learning loss is questionable, because in order to lose something, you had to have gained something. At the end of the day, it’s really not learning loss, it’s the unfinished learning that needs to be done in person, that we really need to tackle with intense and comprehensive interventions.”

So how to fix learning loss — and do it without stigmatizing some students?