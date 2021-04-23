California public schools have 160,000 fewer students enrolled. What does that mean for their future?

In-person education has resumed in many California districts. But California public schools saw their biggest enrollment decline in two decades — 160,000 fewer students in the 2020-21 school year, according to data released Thursday from the state Department of Education. The biggest drop came in kindergarten. The pandemic is the primary reason. But there are also other factors at play.
