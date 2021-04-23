Critics review the new “Mortal Kombat,” based on the 1990s video game featuring Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, and Sonya Blade; “Together Together,” starring Ed Helms as a single man who decides he’s ready to have a child via surrogate, played by Patti Harrison, and the two end up spending a lot of time together; the thriller “Stowaway,” in which a three-person mission to Mars winds up with an extra passenger; “Sisters with Transistors,” a documentary profiling the women who pioneered electronic music.
‘Mortal Kombat’ takes itself too seriously but fans of the 1995 film will enjoy, says critic
William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani, Katie Walsh - film reviewer for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx
