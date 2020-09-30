Why there could be voter intimidation at the polls on Election Day

During Tuesday’s presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked if Donald Trump would accept the results: “Will you urge your supporters to stay calm during this extended period, not to engage in any civil unrest? And will you pledge tonight that you will not declare victory until the election has been independently certified?” Trump responded, “I'm urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that's what has to happen. I am urging them to do it.”

This was the first presidential election since a three decade-old Republican consent decree expired. It was designed to prevent suppression at the polls, especially of Black and Brown voters.