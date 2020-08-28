‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ is fun, sweet, and feels like seeing old friends, says critic

Hosted by
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” Photo credit: Patti Perret/Orion Pictures

Critics review “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” based on the Charles Dickens novel by the same name and stars Dev Patel; “Get Duked,” about four teens on a camping trip who become targeted by hunters; “Class Action Park,” a documentary about New Jersey's Action Park, known as the world's most dangerous amusement park; “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” in which Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter play best friends from California who try to crank out a hit song that will save the world.

Credits

Guests:
Roth Cornet - head of creative for Fandom and ScreenJunkies - @RothCornet, Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International - @TimGrierson

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes