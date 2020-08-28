Critics review “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” based on the Charles Dickens novel by the same name and stars Dev Patel; “Get Duked,” about four teens on a camping trip who become targeted by hunters; “Class Action Park,” a documentary about New Jersey's Action Park, known as the world's most dangerous amusement park; “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” in which Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter play best friends from California who try to crank out a hit song that will save the world.
‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ is fun, sweet, and feels like seeing old friends, says critic
