President Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president on Thursday night from the White House grounds, with dozens of American flags behind him. There were fireworks, fealty to the president from his family, and even some opera. The final night of the Republican National Convention stretched toward morning.

So where does the U.S. go now, as the election season kicks into overdrive in the final two months of the 2020 contest? Will Trump see a post-convention polling bump? And what will campaigning during a pandemic look like for both the president and his opponent Joe Biden?