Whether campaigns sway voters, and what’s next for Trump and Biden as they head toward first debate

President Donald Trump delivers his presidential nomination acceptance speech to the 2020 Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump delivers his presidential nomination acceptance speech to the 2020 Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA

President Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president on Thursday night from the White House grounds, with dozens of American flags behind him. There were fireworks, fealty to the president from his family, and even some opera. The final night of the Republican National Convention stretched toward morning.

So where does the U.S. go now, as the election season kicks into overdrive in the final two months of the 2020 contest? Will Trump see a post-convention polling bump? And what will campaigning during a pandemic look like for both the president and his opponent Joe Biden?

Francesca Chambers - White House correspondent for McClatchy

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes