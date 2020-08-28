How to make Korean cold noodle soups at home

KCRW’s Evan Kleiman says so far this summer, she hasn’t been able to find anything as effective in cooling herself off as the trifecta of Korean cold soups: Dongchimi Guksu, Mul Naengmyeon, and Kong Guksu. After eating them so often, she became curious about how to make them. So she turned to her favorite Korean cuisine YouTube star Maangchi.

Dongchimi Guksu

Kleiman’s favorite. It’s an ice-cold broth made from the naturally fermented brine of Dongchimi, a white and mild radish kimchi. It’s served with cold thin noodles, kimchi, and mung bean sprout banchan.

Get it at the Corner Place - 2819 James M. Wood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90006.

Kong Guksu

Homemade thick soy milk broth with cold noodles.

Get it at Olympic Noodle - 4008 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Bibim Naengmyeon

Cold noodles, no broth, mixed with vegetable garnishes, egg, and a gochujang chile sauce.

Get it at Yuchun - 3185 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006

Chic Naengmyeon

Slushy defatted beef broth with chewy arrowroot noodles.

Get it at Yuchun - 3185 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006