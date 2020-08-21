‘Women represent the future’ in new ‘Tesla’ biopic, says critic

Ethan Hawke stars as Nikola Tesla in the movie "Tesla" about the enigmatic inventor and physicist.

Critics review “Tesla,” by director Michael Almereyda and starring Ethan Hawke as Nikola Tesla, who invented the alternating current electricity system; “Desert One,” a documentary about President Jimmy Carter’s special forces mission to end the Iran hostage crisis; “Cut Throat City,” about four friends who try to pull off a heist when Hurricane Katrina hits New Orleans; “The August Virgin,” about a woman who stays in Madrid when all locals leave in the summer.

Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and author of “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas” - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the podcast Linoleum Knife - @dlelandwhite

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells