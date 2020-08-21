Critics review “Tesla,” by director Michael Almereyda and starring Ethan Hawke as Nikola Tesla, who invented the alternating current electricity system; “Desert One,” a documentary about President Jimmy Carter’s special forces mission to end the Iran hostage crisis; “Cut Throat City,” about four friends who try to pull off a heist when Hurricane Katrina hits New Orleans; “The August Virgin,” about a woman who stays in Madrid when all locals leave in the summer.
‘Women represent the future’ in new ‘Tesla’ biopic, says critic
Credits
Guests:
Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and author of “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas” - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the podcast Linoleum Knife - @dlelandwhite
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells