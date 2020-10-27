KCRW looks at three new popular TV shows based on books. Netflix’s “The Queen's Gambit” follows a young orphan chess prodigy who struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird” stars Ethan Hawke as abolitionist John Brown, who led the raid on Harpers Ferry. HBO’s “The Undoing” stars Nicole Kidman as a successful therapist who discovers that her husband might be behind a widespread disaster.

Other shows have been out for a while and are worth watching too. Hulu’s “Pen15” is in its second season, with the two main actresses playing middle school versions of themselves. HBO’s “I May Destroy You” is about a London-based writer who gets sexually assaulted at a party and tries to piece together the details of what happened.