New binge-worthy TV: ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘The Good Lord Bird’ and more

Hosted by
Marcin Dorocinski as Vasily Borgov and Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in episode 106 of “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Marcin Dorocinski as Vasily Borgov and Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in episode 106 of “The Queen’s Gambit.” Photo by Phil Bray/Netflix © 2020

KCRW looks at three new popular TV shows based on books. Netflix’s “The Queen's Gambit” follows a young orphan chess prodigy who struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird” stars Ethan Hawke as  abolitionist John Brown, who led the raid on Harpers Ferry. HBO’s “The Undoing” stars Nicole Kidman as a successful therapist who discovers that her husband might be behind a widespread disaster.

Other shows have been out for a while and are worth watching too. Hulu’s “Pen15” is in its second season, with the two main actresses playing middle school versions of themselves. HBO’s “I May Destroy You” is about a London-based writer who gets sexually assaulted at a party and tries to piece together the details of what happened. 

Credits

Guest:
Jen Chaney - TV critic for Vulture - @chaneyj

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel