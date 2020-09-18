Critics review “Antebellum,” about a successful author who must confront her past, present and future; “Alone,” about a young woman traveling alone and she notices a man following her; “The Way I See It,” a documentary about Pete Souza and his job as Chief Official White House Photographer for Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama; “The Devil All the Time,” about a young man in a corrupt and violent post-war town.
‘The Way I See It’: Similarities and differences in how Pete Souza photographed Reagan and Obama
Credits
Guests:
William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani, Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin