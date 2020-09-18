While Angelenos have been sheltering in place, a lot of activity has been going on at the LA County Museum of Art (LACMA). Buildings have been demolished to make way for the new $650 million redesign by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor. On Thursday, the museum finally made public Zumthor’s plans. At the same time, activists released a letter demanding that one of the museum’s trustees resign because of his ties to the prison industry.

Exterior view northwest toward BCAM, Resnick Pavilion, Smidt Welcome Plaza, and “Urban Light” rendering of David Geffen Galleries at LACMA. Courtesy of Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partner/The Boundary