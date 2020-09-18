While Angelenos have been sheltering in place, a lot of activity has been going on at the LA County Museum of Art (LACMA). Buildings have been demolished to make way for the new $650 million redesign by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor. On Thursday, the museum finally made public Zumthor’s plans. At the same time, activists released a letter demanding that one of the museum’s trustees resign because of his ties to the prison industry.
An inside peek at LACMA’s new galleries, designed by Peter Zumthor
