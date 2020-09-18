An inside peek at LACMA’s new galleries, designed by Peter Zumthor

Hosted by
View west down Wilshire Boulevard, rendering of David Geffen Galleries at LACMA.

View west down Wilshire Boulevard, rendering of David Geffen Galleries at LACMA. Courtesy of Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partner/The Boundary

While Angelenos have been sheltering in place, a lot of activity has been going on at the LA County Museum of Art (LACMA). Buildings have been demolished to make way for the new $650 million redesign by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor. On Thursday, the museum finally made public Zumthor’s plans. At the same time, activists released a letter demanding that one of the museum’s trustees resign because of his ties to the prison industry.

Exterior view northwest toward BCAM, Resnick Pavilion, Smidt Welcome Plaza, and “Urban Light” rendering of David Geffen Galleries at LACMA. Courtesy of Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partner/The Boundary

Terrace galleries, facing west, exhibition level, rendering of David Geffen Galleries at LACMA. Courtesy of Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partner/The Boundary
Credits

Guest:
Frances Anderton - Host, 'DnA: Design & Architecture' - @FrancesAnderton

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin