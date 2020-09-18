Whether key Democratic voting blocks will show up in November — even during a pandemic

Today is the first-ever National Black Voter Day. It’s part of BET’s #ReclaimYourVote campaign. The network teamed up with the National Urban League and dozens of other organizations to help register Black voters.

Joe Biden is taking full advantage. His campaign unveiled a series of virtual events today geared at Black voters in swing states, such as Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina. Biden is relying on a big turnout among African Americans to defeat President Trump this November. Is Kamala Harris’ presence on the ticket enough to galvanize more votes for Biden?

Meanwhile, Republicans are said to be outspending Democrats with social media ads targeting Black and Latino voters.

Journalist Farai Chideya has covered every presidential election since 1996. She’s the host of a brand new radio show and podcast called “Our Body Politic,” which is geared at reaching women of color. It launches next Sunday, Sept. 27 on KCRW.