What do recent polls from swing states say about the November election?

Early voting began today in Virginia, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Minnesota. Both President Trump and Joe Biden are campaigning in Minnesota today, even though an ABC News-Washington Post poll out this week shows Biden with a 16-point lead over Trump in Minnesota. It’s a much tighter race in Wisconsin. Both states have been rocked by protests after the deaths of George Floyd and Jacob Blake.

Also, polling from the New York Times and Siena College this morning show that Trump is down by nine points in Arizona, 17 points in Maine, but just one point in North Carolina. Those are all states with three key Senate races this fall as well. Democrats are trying to take back the chamber.

KCRW looks at this polling data and the state of the presidential race, which is one and a half months away.