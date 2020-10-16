Critics review “American Utopia,” in which David Byrne and musicians perform songs from the Broadway musical "American Utopia;” “Totally Under Control,” a documentary with public health officials weighing in on the U.S. government's response to COVID-19; “Honest Thief,” about a bank robber who agrees to return all the money he stole so his sentence could be reduced, but then FBI agents set him up for murder and he must clear his name; “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” a drama based on the 1969 trial of seven defendants who the federal government charged with conspiracy and more.
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ is relevant today and Sacha Baron Cohen’s best performance, says critic
Credits
Guests:
Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire, Amy Nicholson - film critic and host of the podcast Unspooled - @theAmyNicholson
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin