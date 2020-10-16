Dianne Feinstein hugs Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani at risk of becoming a Russian asset

The Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.

California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein praised Republican Lindsey Graham: “Mr. Chairman, I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in, and I want to thank you for your fairness and the opportunity of going back and forth. It leaves one with a lot of hopes, a lot of questions, and even some ideas, perhaps some good bipartisan legislation we can put together to make this country even better.”

Feinstein then hugged Graham while both did not wear masks.

The move infuriated liberals, especially in California, with some saying it undermined the Democrats’ effort to paint the hearings as a Republican power grab.

Meanwhile, President Trump refused to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory during a town hall this week.

The White House rebuffed California’s request for a disaster declaration related to six historic wildfires. Then today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that funding would be available for the Golden State.

And Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may be helping spread Russian disinformation.