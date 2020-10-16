Uber, Lyft and DoorDash spend millions to convince you to say yes to Prop 22

If you’ve gone online, turned on the TV or opened your mailbox, you’ve no doubt seen ads for Proposition 22. That’s the exemption from state labor law for gig companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. The Yes on 22 campaign is largely funded by those companies. Prop 22 is the most expensive ballot proposition in California history, with more than $200 million, and nearly all of that coming from the yes side.

