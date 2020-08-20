Will Uber and Lyft comply with a new state on classifying drivers as employees?

Today, a California appeals court gave Uber and Lyft an extended deadline of Tuesday, August 25, to comply, in writing, with a new state law that requires them to treat drivers like regular employees who are entitled to health care insurance and workers’ compensation.

The original deadline to comply was today, and the two ridesharing companies were threatening to shut down at midnight tonight.

Now with the temporary reprieve, it’s unclear whether the companies will temporarily shut down anyway until voters decide on a ballot initiative in November.