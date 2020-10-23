Critics review “Rebecca,” a reimagining of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 romantic thriller about a newly married woman who learns that her husband’s deceased first wife still plays a big role in his family; “Over the Moon,” an animation about a girl who builds a rocket ship to meet a goddess on the moon; “Witches,” about witches who want to get rid of kids in Britain by turning them into mice; and the “Borat” sequel, starring Sacha Baron Cohen.
‘Rebecca’ works as a soap opera ghost story for millennials, says critic
