During the second and final presidential debate between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the candidates faced questions about foreign interference in the election. It was an issue four years ago as well.

Earlier this week, the director of national intelligence detailed how Iran is allegedly interfering in the election by sending intimidating emails to some voters while pretending to be members of a far-right group. But national security officials say Russia still poses the biggest threat, spreading disinformation about Joe Biden and generally trying to sow chaos.

As votes are being counted and Election Day looms, the biggest question that concerns intelligence officials is whether Russia will interfere with the U.S. election systems themselves.