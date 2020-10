One race for LA City Council is drawing big money and celebrity endorsements. In the Koreatown, Silver Lake, and Hollywood area, incumbent David Ryu is facing a challenge from Nithya Raman.

Raman is an urban planner, community activist, and first-time candidate. She forced Ryu into a runoff. Now she’s been endorsed by Bernie Sanders and Natalie Portman.

Both candidates are trying to be the more progressive choice in this race.