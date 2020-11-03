How COVID plays a role in the new season of NBC’s ‘Superstore’

Hosted by
(L to R) Ben Feldman as Jonah, America Ferrera as Amy, Nico Santos as Mateo in “Superstore,” episode 601.

(L to R) Ben Feldman as Jonah, America Ferrera as Amy, Nico Santos as Mateo in “Superstore,” episode 601. Photo by Greg Gayne/NBC

NBC’s “Superstore” kicked off its sixth season last week. The show is like “The Office,” but set in a big box store that looks a lot like Walmart. NBC had to stop production on season five because of COVID-19. Now season six begins where they left off in March. 

Credits

Guests:
Gabe Miller - showrunner of NBC’s “Superstore”, Jonathan Green - showrunner of NBC’s “Superstore”

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Rebecca Mooney, Nihar Patel