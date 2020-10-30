Critics review “The Donut King,” a documentary about Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy building a multi-million dollar donut business; “Madre,” a Spanish-language film about a restaurant worker meeting a teenager who reminds her of her missing son; “Damnation,” which originally came out in 1988 and was directed by Béla Tarr; “Come Play,” about an autistic boy who encounters a monster inside his home.
‘Come Play’ occasionally delivers on jump scares but material is intentionally confusing, says critic
