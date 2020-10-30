Whether FDA’s approval of Remdesivir is politically driven

A Syringe and Remdesivir label. Last week, the U.S. FDA approved Remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, but a new World Health Organization study showed that it had no effect on COVID-19 deaths or recovery time.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 last week. The drug was approved for emergency use during the spring, and was part of the cocktail of drugs used to treat President Donald Trump in early October.

Early in the pandemic, there were high hopes for Remdesivir. But a recent World Health Organization study found that it had no effect on COVID-19 deaths or recovery time.

So why did the U.S. approve it for coronavirus? Some experts say it’s a political move.

