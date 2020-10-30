Why Trump resonates with some Latino male voters, despite his immigration policies

This is the final stretch of the presidential election, and both President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden are spending the last few days campaigning in swing states. That includes Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia.

As these Sun Belt states become younger and more diverse, Democrats hope this could be a pivotal election year. But while polls show Trump is losing support among women and older voters, Latino men appear to be one of the few bright spots in his campaign. That’s despite his administration’s harsh immigration policies and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Latinos.



Most still support Biden, but recent polling in battleground states by The New York Times and Siena College show Biden’s edge is only about eight points.

About 40% of Latino men have thrown their support behind Trump, and because they’re concentrated in these Sun Belt states, they could help Trump hold his ground there.