On Wednesday, when asked if he will commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transfer of power after the election, President Donald Trump said, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.” His comments set off a wave of panic not just among Democrats, but also media pundits, and election law scholars.

The president also repeatedly rejected the validity of voting by mail, saying “the ballots are out of control.”

The Atlantic’s Barton Gellman shares some tactics Republicans are looking at to swing a close election in Trump’s favor.