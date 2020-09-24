How some Republicans are planning to swing a close election in President Trump’s favor

Hosted by
Registrations to vote by mail in this election are heavily skewing Democratic, and Trump has repeatedly condemned mail-in ballots. This public opposition to voting-by-mail could fuel his vendetta against November’s election.

Registrations to vote by mail in this election are heavily skewing Democratic, and Trump has repeatedly condemned mail-in ballots. This public opposition to voting-by-mail could fuel his vendetta against November’s election. Photo by Gage Skidmore/CC 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On Wednesday, when asked if he will commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transfer of power after the election, President Donald Trump said, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.” His comments set off a wave of panic not just among Democrats, but also media pundits, and election law scholars.

The president also repeatedly rejected the validity of voting by mail, saying “the ballots are out of control.”

The Atlantic’s Barton Gellman shares some tactics Republicans are looking at to swing a close election in Trump’s favor.

Credits

Guest:
Barton Gellman - staff writer at The Atlantic - @bartongellman

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin