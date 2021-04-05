Silver Lake’s Paramour Estate, with 15 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, is selling for nearly $40 million. Restaurateur Dana Hollister owns the property.

Hollister was previously engulfed in a legal battle with pop star Katy Perry over a historic nunnery in Los Feliz. In the end, neither bought the property, but their bitter fight dragged out in court for three years. Hollister was fined nearly $5 million for sabotaging Perry’s purchase, and one nun who testified against the sale died during the hearing.

It’s unclear why Hollister is selling the Paramour now. She bought the 22,000-square-foot mansion in 1998. But it’s the latest in a string of properties she’s let go.

According to the Eastsider LA, if purchased at its currently listed price, the Paramour would become the most expensive home ever sold in Silver Lake.