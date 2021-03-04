Bruce’s Beach, a park in Manhattan Beach, has been the site of racial justice protests over the past year. But 100 years ago, it was a resort community catering to African Americans across the Southland. Its patrons faced harassment from white people almost immediately. Then a few years later, the city seized the land, using eminent domain to turn the area into a park. LA County owns the land now, and there’s been talk of returning it to the Bruce family’s living descendants.
Manhattan Beach seized Bruce’s Beach, a thriving Black enclave. Now activists are calling for restitution
Credits
Guests:
Kavon Ward - activist and Manhattan Beach resident, Alison Rose Jefferson - historian, author of “Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era.”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser