House Democrats on Wednesday passed a sweeping election reform and voting rights bill called the For The People Act (HR 1). It comes as dozens of states take up legislation to further restrict ballot access, and as the Supreme Court heard a case this week that could further gut the Voting Rights Act. HR 1 passed without a single Republican vote, which indicates how difficult it will be to get it through the Senate.
The House passes a big election reform bill. It won’t go anywhere in the Senate if Republicans filibuster
