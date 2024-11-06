LA voters pick Hochman as DA, want to tax themselves to fight homelessness

As LA County election officials continue to count ballots, the results of some big races in the region are coming into focus. KCRW breaks down the latest results with Jim Newton, a professor of public policy and communications at UCLA and editor-in-chief of the university’s magazine called Blueprint.

LA County voters decisively ousted progressive District Attorney George Gascón in favor of former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman. Locals have been upset about crime and street homelessness — is that what did in the incumbent?

“I think it certainly contributed to it, although he was the agent of his own demise too. … Literally on the first day in the DA’s office, [he] began issuing these edicts that changed policy that alienated a lot of people in the office. He didn't have good relations with the elected officials around the region, so he was all by himself when he ran for reelection. And it is true in politics, it does pay to have friends. He didn't have a lot of them,” says Newton. “So yeah, I think there's some policy issues at work there, but the interplay with the personal issue was also significant.”

Hochman convinced voters that Gascón was responsible for crime increases. But Newton questions that. “Charging decisions and prosecutions really are not directly related to crime. … I'm not sure that I'm really persuaded that DAs actually are that influential in setting the level of crime up or down.”

More: Nathan Hochman says his goal is deterring crime in the first place

More: LA DA George Gascón stands by his progressive prosecutor ideals

It also looks like Angelenos are willing to tax themselves again to curb homelessness. A majority of county voters appear to have agreed to Measure A, which would replace the old homelessness sales tax that residents here green-lit in 2017 and double it.

“It is a quarter-cent increase, but it will be a half-cent tax overall. And this is confusing, but we have an existing quarter-cent tax that will expire in a few years. This tax will then take over for that tax, and go on in perpetuity. It said it'll raise about $1 billion a year,” Newton explains. “It's interesting that it cuts against the trend that we're talking about here, and that's voters really recognizing not only the seriousness of this problem, but willing to tax themselves to address it, and willing to entrust the existing leadership to respond to it. So it's a counter-trendy item on the ballot … and one that could produce really significant results going on for a very long time.”

While Measure A will support Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to reduce homelessness, Newton says it’s also a referendum on her.

“It was certainly conceivable that voters would say, ‘Enough is enough. We've been paying a lot for [the fight against homelessness] for a long time, and … at best seen marginal results so far. But I also think there's a lot of confidence in Bass. I think there's a lot of goodwill around her efforts. And I think that she, probably more than anyone, is responsible for this passing. … I would see this as a real victory for her and her program, and one that stands out from the rest of the ballot.”

Another ballot measure that could change power within LA is Measure G, which aims to expand the County Board of Supervisors from the current five to nine, and add an elected county official. Voters are currently split here.

Newton says Measure G is a puzzle for him. He argues that there’s widespread agreement that the current county structure has outlived its usefulness and is a century-old artifact of a vastly different Los Angeles. But what does that mean for the future?

“I think [Measure G] is trying to do a lot, and maybe trying to do too much, in the sense that some people probably support some of that, but not all of it. It's not exactly clear why nine supervisors is the right number. Why not 15 supervisors, or 50 supervisors, or whatever? It just seems a little picked out of the ether. … I think there's underlying support for the idea and some confusion about these particular specifics around it.”

On the LA City Council, Kevin de León is fighting for his seat against tenants-rights attorney Ysabel Jurado in District 14. Are voters punishing him for his participation in that leaked audio conversation from 2021 about efforts to consolidate Latino power in the city?

“It's surprising to me, in some ways, that he's still there at all. Listen, it does not help your political future to be caught on tape making dumb racist and sexist remarks, and insulting your colleagues, and generally making a fool of yourself. The other people on that tape are all gone, and he has hung in there, I think, hoping that apologizing enough and letting time go by would let this be behind him, but it appears that that's not the case.”